Hastings Army Cadets hold Open Day to attract more adult volunteers

Called Challenge 22, it aims to get people involved in working with young people.

It takes place at the Reserve Centre, Cinque Ports Way, St Leonards on Saturday February 26 from 10.30am - 2.30pm.

Staff Sergeant Tim Scargill said: “It’s often said that the youth bear the brunt of peoples frustrations and unfortunately at times it’s true, but how many of us adults do anything to rectify the problem?

Hastings Army Cadets SUS-220224-083207001

“Hastings has had its knocks over the last few years and has been labelled in some quarters as a deprived area and of course with that comes a lack of support in choices for the young.

“With over 38,000 cadets in the UK, it’s hard to keep things ticking over and our already solid Adult staff would like some more support.

“On the day there will be displays and lectures on how, why and what makes being an Adult Instructor so unique.

Yes, it can be tough at times as your dealing with young people from a million different backgrounds and some unfortunately not so good. But what can we do,sit and moan or do something about it? With many chances to gain qualifications and new skills, as an adult, you can also impart your life experience onto the young.

This is a great window on what we do, so please come along on the day.”