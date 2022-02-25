See pictures of the old Debenhams building lit up by amazing light show in Hastings town centre

The currently vacant Debenhams building in Robertson Street was brought to life with a large-scale projected artwork animating the building.
Kevin Boorman captured these pictures.
Bell Orchestra, an interactive musical instrument encouraged people all ages to come together to play beautiful melodies on a set of illuminated giant chimes.
People were also able to enjoy a Busking Stage at the America Ground and enjoy the best musicians Hastings and St Leonards has to offer in a great prelude to the Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Festival.
There was a carnival of creativity happening at the White Rock theatre at the same time with interactive carnival and umbrella making workshops ahead of Fat Tuesday.