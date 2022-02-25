See pictures of the old Debenhams building lit up by amazing light show in Hastings town centre

The currently vacant Debenhams building in Robertson Street was brought to life with a large-scale projected artwork animating the building.

Kevin Boorman captured these pictures.

Bell Orchestra, an interactive musical instrument encouraged people all ages to come together to play beautiful melodies on a set of illuminated giant chimes.

People were also able to enjoy a Busking Stage at the America Ground and enjoy the best musicians Hastings and St Leonards has to offer in a great prelude to the Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Festival.

There was a carnival of creativity happening at the White Rock theatre at the same time with interactive carnival and umbrella making workshops ahead of Fat Tuesday.

1. Hastings Last Thursdays event. Photo by Kevin Boorman SUS-220225-071510001

2. Hastings Last Thursdays event. Photo by Kevin Boorman SUS-220225-071459001

3. Hastings Last Thursdays event. Photo by Kevin Boorman SUS-220225-071357001

4. Hastings Last Thursdays event. Photo by Kevin Boorman SUS-220225-071541001