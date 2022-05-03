Hastings bank holiday bikers in pictures

Bike enthusiasts were treated to an eye-catching display of chrome and colourful paint-jobs as machines lined up from the Old Town to St Leonards to create an incredible display.

It coincided with the Jack in the Green celebrations in Hastings Old Town and saw the town experiencing one of the busiest bank holidays in memory.

The May Day run from Locks Bottom, in South East London, down the A21 to Hastings seafront, first took place in 1979. Police did a good job in managing traffic on the day.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

