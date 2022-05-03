May Day Bike Run in Hastings. SUS-220205-125117001

Hastings bank holiday bikers in pictures

The official May Day Bike Run to Hastings was cancelled this year but that did not deter thousands of bikers heading to Hastings on Bank Holiday Monday.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 12:28 pm

Bike enthusiasts were treated to an eye-catching display of chrome and colourful paint-jobs as machines lined up from the Old Town to St Leonards to create an incredible display.

It coincided with the Jack in the Green celebrations in Hastings Old Town and saw the town experiencing one of the busiest bank holidays in memory.

The May Day run from Locks Bottom, in South East London, down the A21 to Hastings seafront, first took place in 1979. Police did a good job in managing traffic on the day.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

May Day Bike Run in Hastings.

May Day Bike Run in Hastings. Photo by Roberts Photographic

May Day Bike Run in Hastings.

May Day Bike Run in Hastings.

