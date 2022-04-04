Hastings Beatles Day in pictures

Hundreds of people packed into the White Rock Theatre to watch more than 70 acts celebrating the music of the Fab Four across three different stages.

The day long extravaganza raises funds for local charity The Sara Lee Trust which supports people in Hastings and Rother that have been diagnosed with cancer or another life threatening illness by providing free counselling and therapy care.

Younger fans were able join the Little Beatles music making session and learn how to perform a song using different instruments and sounds with live performing musicians.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

