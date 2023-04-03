Hastings Beatles Day in pictures

Hundreds of people enjoyed hearing the sounds of the Fab Four when Hastings Beatles Day took place at The White Rock Theatre on Sunday

The popular annual event saw a record 90 acts performing Beatles numbers over four stages from 12 noon until late into the evening. The event, which was attended by Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon, raises important funds for local, charity the Sara Lee Trust.

The charity supports people in Hastings and Rother that have been diagnosed with cancer and other life threatening illnesses by providing free counselling and therapy care. It relies almost entirely on voluntary donations,, and are incredibly grateful to the Beatles Day Committee for supporting their vital work in helping hundreds of people every year to live life to the full, in spite of cancer.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

