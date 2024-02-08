Hastings Beatles Day is back and celebrating 25 years

Over 300 musicians and singers will perform songs from across the entire Beatles collection, including their latest and final song “Now and Then” which delighted millions of fans worldwide and even generated a wave of new ones.

Playing across three stages, performers of all ages are guaranteed to have the crowd singing along to the greatest songbook in history whilst raising funds for local charity The Sara Lee Trust.Event Performance Manager, Gillian Payne, said: “We’re super excited to be back with more bands than ever before bringing ‘Beatles Mania’ to Hastings. All stages will see continuous performances for 11 hours straight, so if you’re looking for an excuse to party, reminisce or simply be entertained - this is the event for you!”

After raising over £325,000 for cancer related charities since Pete Prescott founded the event back in 2000, Hastings Beatles Day has become one of the highlights in the Hastings calendar, and you can be a part of it. If you’re a performer who would love to take part in this iconic event, sign up now at hastingsbeatlesday.com

The team are also looking for volunteers to help on the day. Over 100 volunteers help at Hastings Beatles Day every year and there are roles to suit everyone. You can sign up at saraleetrust.org/hbdvolunteerTickets for Hastings Beatles Day 2024 are now on sale at the White Rock Theatre. For full details, visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

1 . Hastings Beatles Day Hastings Beatles Day. Picture by Tony Ham Photo: Tony Ham

2 . Hastings Beatles Day Hastings Beatles Day. Pic by Tony Ham Photo: Tony Ham

3 . Hastings Beatles Day Hastings Beatles Day Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Beatles Day Hastings Beatles Day Photo: supplied