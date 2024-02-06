In pictures: Grade 2 listed shop up for sale in Sussex town voted prettiest in the UK

Although the existing shop is long established, the space available on the ground floor offers enormous potential for a variety of uses, subject of course to the necessary licenses and permissions, and the accommodation above could not only generate an income as a holiday let but could alternately provide permanent residential accommodation for long term tenants or anyone wanting to live above the business.The property’s location means that it is brilliantly situated to take full advantage of the town’s amenities and considerable passing trade, both local and tourist. There is no chain and this property comes with full vacant possessionThe property is on the main thoroughfare in the heart of the Conservation Area of the charming Cinque Port town of Rye, renowned for its historic significance, quirky shops and festivals, meaning that it is a major tourist destination all year.The town caters for every day life and tourists alike, and has a range of shopping, health and leisure facilities, great cafes, restaurants, pubs and hotels. Rye has also become something of an arts centre with many galleries and craft shops. There are also annual Rye Arts and International Jazz Festivals, a two-screen Kino cinema complex, and for lovers of seafood the annual Rye Bay Scallop Festival.The Romney Marsh countryside that surrounds Rye is spectacular and with the coast and nature reserves just a stone’s throw away there are many good walks and leisure activities to pursue.The town has local train services to Eastbourne / Brighton and to Ashford, from where the high speed connection to London St. Pancras can have you in the capital in 37 minutes.