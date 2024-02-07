Main A259 road through Hastings Old Town will be closed for three weeks

The road closure is to allow East Sussex Highways contractors Balfour Beatty to carry out resurfacing work. The work will include removing and replacing the existing road surface, kerbing and footway repairs and the replacement of a high friction surface in some locations.

The roadworks stretch between East parade, on the seafront, and Old London Road, going through The Bourne. This will also include the entrance to Harold Road. A diversion route will be in place via Priory Road, Mount Pleasant Road and Elphinstone Road. An alternative diversion route will be in place for HGV’s via the A21, A28 and A268.

Access for residents will be unaffected between the junction of Old London Road and Priory Road, to 100 metres north of the junction with the High Street. There will also be areas of no parking along the route with cones and signs in place.

Properties close to the carriageway may experience temporary disturbance, including noise and flashing lights.

The contractors have said that the work will be subject to weather conditions and could be delayed in the event of heavy rain.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any disruption or inconvenience this work may cause. However, this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network.”

For information on roadworks and journey planning, visit www.One.Network.com.

1 . Hastings road closure The Bourne Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings road closure East Parade Photo: supplied