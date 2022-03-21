Hastings Beatles Day is back with over 70 live acts

The well loved event will be raising funds for local charity The Sara Lee Trust, which helps to improve the lives and well-being of people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses in the Hastings and Rother area through free counselling and support,

Over 70 acts will be playing across three different stages for this all-day annual extravaganza, celebrating the music of the ‘Fab Four’.

Performers include, The RedCatz, Dr Savage, The TR5’s, The Rockin’ Ambassadors, The Rufus Stone Band, The Do Theys, Claire Hamill, The Rockitmen, Mike Hatchard, New Blue Shoes, Hastings Old Town Ukulele Group, Sage Maverick, Cold Hearted, Martin Blackman Band, Blythespirits, Hastings Stage Studio, Now and Then, The Diamonds, Daniel Earwaker, The BlackJacks, Cushty, Kay Iris, The Kytes and many more. For the full line-up, visit hastingsbeatlesday.com

Beatles Day founder and local legend Pete Prescott will also be performing.

Matt Dyson, from The Dave Berry Breakfast Show on Absolute Radio, will be one of the hosts on the day.

Younger fans can also join the Little Beatles music making session between 2pm and 5pm and learn how to perform a song using different instruments and sounds with live performing musicians.

Event Performance Manager, Gillian Payne, said:“There will be over 10 hours of live music from local and national acts interpreting songs from across the entire Beatles collection with many iconic classics on offer for new generations, as well as lifelong fans. It’s an event not to be missed in the Hastings calendar.”

The charity relies almost entirely on voluntary donations, so they are incredibly grateful to the Beatles Day Committee for supporting their vital work in helping hundreds of people every year to live life to the full, in spite of the cancer within.

The one day celebration of the Beatles has raised more than £300,000 for charity over the past 20 years.

It became an online event in the past two years, due to the pandemic, with performers giving up their time to live stream songs.

For full details of Hastings Beatles Day visit hastingsbeatlesday.com or book tickets (£17 adults, £8 under 16s, free for under 11s, £39 for family ticket) on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

