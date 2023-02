This photo from the 1970’s captures the much changed street scene at the bottom of Cambridge Road, in Hastings town centre.

It clearly shows the long since closed Orion cinema next door to the original WH Smith, before it closed and re-located to Queens Road. The site is now occupied by Yates bar.

Also shown is the York and Crypt bars. The Crypt has now re-opened with its original 70’s name and signage. To the far right you can see the Havelock pub, which is still open and trading.

The photo also shows the Jax fashion shop which is no longer there.

This part of Hastings town centre has seen some changes

