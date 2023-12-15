Hastings councillors leave labour to form an independent group

Six key members of the Hastings Town Council leadership team have quit the Labour Party to form their own indpendent group.

They include the Leader and Deputy Leader of the party. All are Cabinet members.

The councillors who have quit the party are Paul Barnett Leader of the Council; Maya Evans Deputy Leader of the Council; Andy Batsford Cabinet member John Cannan Cabinet member; Ali Roark Cabinet member and Cllr Simon Willis Cabinet member. They are now calling themselves ‘Hastings Independents’.

The move has been slammed by the Labour Party who described it as 'performative gesture politics’ and accused the six of ‘driving the council to the brink of bankruptcy’.

A statement released by the new Hastings Independents group said: “After long and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision today to leave the Labour Party and become independent councillors. There are many reasons, but our view is that standing up for Hastings, and especially for our residents, will be much easier as independents.

“The national Labour Party no longer provides us with the policies, the support or the focus on local government that we need given the many local issues we are committed to tackling.

“We will now concentrate on standing up for Hastings, to work in partnership with all those who are passionate to drive our town forward, and our work in our communities, which is why we all became councillors. As a group, we will not be making any further comment until the New Year.”

Their resignation from the party follows Labour councillors quitting the party at Norwich, Oxford and Burnley recently.

Council Leader Paul Barnett said: “There are many reasons, but for me, I just want to be able to speak out for Hastings without being told what to think, say or do by people in London.

Cllr Maya Evans, in her Labour Party resignation statement, said: "I was proudly elected councillor for Hollington ward in 2018 and have taken great pride and honour in serving my residents. Hollington has proven to me the importance of community solidarity and how people who have been given the least in life, often give the most when it comes to helping others. I have been both humbled and inspired by residents who have twice elected me to represent them on the council, and to be the change they want to see.

“Over the last few years, it has become increasingly apparent that the Labour Party has moved away from many of its core values and principles. To woo the Tory vote the Labour Party has lost its way, leaning into right wing policies and rhetoric which has become increasingly difficult to publicly justify and support.

Locally we have been micromanaged by Westminster centric unelected Labour Party officials who have barely visited Hastings let alone understand the town and its residents. The national Labour Party has denied Hastings’ members the right to select their own parliamentary candidate and selection of councillors.”

She also cited Labour’s policy position on not supporting a ceasefire in Gaza as one of the reasons.

She added: “I will continue to work hard for my residents as a Hastings Independent councillor, I will continue to uphold the values and principles I was elected upon, moreover I will continue to put Hastings first, prioritising everything I do for the furtherment of the town and its residents.”

In a personal message to her constituents, she said: “Please be assured I will continue to work extremely hard on your behalf and continue with the same values and principals you elected me on.”

Cllr Batsford described the creation of the new group as ‘Exciting times’ and said: “The Labour Party no longer represent my core beliefs of equality, fairness and local based transparency. It’s time for a Hastings voice, strong, transparent and proud.”

The group have described the mood as ‘A new era in Hastings – the beginning of a movement 100 percent focused on Hastings’.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “With Keir Starmer as Leader, the Labour Party has changed fundamentally. The fact that these councillors, all holdouts from the previous regime, no longer feel the Labour Party is their home is conclusive proof of that.

“Their performative gesture politics has driven the council to the brink of bankruptcy and as a result they had effectively been placed in special measures. We call upon them now to do the honourable thing and step down immediately, and allow the hardworking people of Hastings the chance to elect councillors who will put Hastings first.”

Guy Harris, Parliamentary Spokesman for Hastings and Rye Lib Dems, said: “Hastings and Rye Liberal Democrats share residents’ consternation at the resignation from the Labour Party of six Hastings Borough Councillors. This disunity and division, seemingly a response to Sir Kier Starmer’s authoritarian leadership, comes at exactly the wrong time for the people of Hastings.

“When many of us are desperate to banish the Conservatives from our town and our constituency, the division and disunity at the heart of Labour threatens to throw the Conservative Party an undeserved lifeline in the run up to a watershed general election. Real change requires committed, coherent and credible opposition to hard right Conservatism, and local Lib Dems are united in that purpose.”

Have you read? Deep Hastings pothole is leaving motorists with expensive bills before Christmas

Have you read? In pictures: New discount food shop opens in Hastings Old Town

1 . Hastings Labour councillors quit Cllr Paul Barnett Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Labour councillors quit Councillor shared pictures of their cut-up membership cards Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Labour councillors quit Cllr Maya Evans Photo: supplied