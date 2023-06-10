And to mark the occasion owners Mary and Nick have teamed up with The Hastings Project brewing company to create a new beer to mark the occasion.

It's a full bodied, softly carbonated IPA at 6.5 percent alcohol and will be available today on draught or in cans at the shop in Waldegrave Street, in Hastings town centre near St Andrew’s Square.

People are invited to drop in for the celebration between 7pm and 10pm today and will be able to enjoy a complementary half of the new beer. All profits from the beer will be going to East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service.

Eel and Bear has been a local success story and managed to keep going through the pandemic and lockdowns. It always has a selection of beer of varied and interesting beers on draught, as well as the biggest bottled selection in the area, ranging from cutting edge British craft beers of all types to imported Belgian beers and German Helles and Pilsner styles. It always carries a good range of fruited sour beers and now has an alocholic ginger beer.

The shop also offers a wide selection of organic wines and traditional ciders and does not charge a corkage fee for drinking in.

1 . Eel and Bear Mary and Nick from Eel and Bear Photo: supplied

2 . Eel and Bear The special anniversary brew made in collaboration with The Hastings Project Photo: supplied