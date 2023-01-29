What's in my shop: We discover what is on offer at the only specialist beer bottle shop in the Hastings area.

Eel and Bear bottle shop is situated in the heart of Hastings town centre and you won’t find such an extensive range of independent beers, ciders and organic wines anywhere else in the area.

The outlet was started over four years ago by knowledgeable beer enthusiasts Mary Redmond and Nick Richards. Whether you are already fully immersed in the ever-expanding craft beer scene or on a new voyage of discovery – Mary and Nick have you covered and can find the right beer for your particular taste, be that a heavy coffee flavoured milk stout or a light hoppy West Coast style IPA.

As well as an almost overwhelming selection of bottled beers from independent brewers across the globe, Eel and Bear also has an ever-changing range of draught beers on tap, which you can enjoy drinking in or take-away. The shop even provides containers.

The ambience of Eel and Bear lends itself well to drinking in and, unlike some outlets, you won’t be charged a penny in corkage whether you are enjoying a bottle or can of speciality beer or sharing a bottle of unfiltered organic wine with friends.

Whether you prefer a Belgian beer brewed by monks in a medieval abbey, or a hoppy beer from a Sussex brewery just down the road, you can be certain to find it here.

Cider lovers are not forgotten, with a good range on offer, including many examples of single cider apple varieties and very limited special bottlings. The shop also stocks a range of imported continental lagers that will make you think again if you had dismissed lager as tasteless fizz.

As well as running the shop, Mary and Nick have found time to become the co-creators of the now legendary Hastings Tap Take-Over – a town wide event in October which sees local pubs, bars and eateries showcasing a full range of products from their chosen independent brewery.

When I dropped in recently I sampled an apricot sour beer from Edinburgh specialists Vault City. A huge hit of fresh, sweet, apricot, off-set by a pleasant tartness. It was summer in a glass and just the thing to brighten up a cold January Day.

If you can’t get there in person (we really urge you to do so if you can) you have the option of visiting their website at www.eelandbear.com.

