Hastings firefighters carry out rooftop rescue
Firefighters were called to the town centre on Saturday (September 17) to rescue a person from a roof.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews arrived at the scene just before 8.25pm at Palace Court, White Rock.
Part of the road was cordoned off as firefighters carried out the rescue.
Several fire engines were at the scene and an aerial ladder platform was used.
ESFRS said crews rescued a person who was trying to retrieve a cat.
A spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.23pm to reports of a member of the public trying to reach a cat stuck on a roof at Palace Court.
“On arrival crews assisted the member of the public to safety, before rescuing the cat.
“We advise members of the public to contact the RSPCA in the first instance for advice if they see an animal which may need help. The RSPCA will contact us if we are needed.”