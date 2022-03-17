Hastings has third highest covid infection rate in the country

The town recorded 954 cases between March 11 and March 17, a rate of 1,030.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Only Somerset West and Taunton and Worthing recorded higher rates.

The top five highest covid case rates for England are:

A Covid-19 Lateral Flow (LFT) self-test kit, containing a SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) NNL-220102-122144001

1. Somerset West and Taunton: 1,680 cases - 1,080.9 rate per 100,000 people.

2. Worthing: 1,148 cases - 1.036.8 rate per 100,000 people.

3. Hastings: 954 cases - 1,030.7 rate per 100,000 people.

4. East Cambridgeshire: 911 cases - 1.010.3 rate per 100,000 people.

5. North Somerset: 2,123 cases - 984.8 rate per 100,000 people.

Despite high infection rates, Hastings only recorded one death within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test between March 10 and March 16.

This likely is due to the rates of vaccinations in the town. By March 15, 68,373 people had been given a first dose, 64,259 people had been given a second dose, and 50,823 people had been given a booster or third dose.

In the whole of the UK 516,289 people tested positive in the last seven days.