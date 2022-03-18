Hastings residents invited to nominate their local hero for life-size sculpture

Sustrans, a national charity focused on making it easier for people to walk and cycle, is installing a series of artworks along England’s National Cycle Network as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It is inviting people to have a say on who these inspiring benches should represent.

From famous authors or Olympians, to celebrities, businesspeople and pillars of the community, Sustrans’ Portrait Benches campaign has already installed more than 250 life-sized sculptures across the UK.

A spokesman said: “One of the chosen sites for the hero sculptures is Hastings, and we’d love to hear from local residents who they believe should be recognised in this way.

“It could be a local celebrity, sportsperson, or member of the community (alive or passed) who has had a real impact over the past 70 years.”

Sarah Leeming, interim director for the south of England at Sustrans, said: “We’re committed to ensuring that the National Cycle Network continues to enable as many people as possible to walk, wheel, cycle, and run, and that we celebrate our local communities, cultures, and heritage on the routes.

“We’re thrilled to be inviting the public once again to have their say on who the new figures will represent,” added Sarah, “Nominating is simple and takes just a few minutes, but will provide us with valuable insight on who our local communities feel would be most deserving of this special recognition.”

Sustrans is custodian of the National Cycle Network which spans 12,000 miles of signed cycling routes, including over 5,000 miles of traffic-free paths.

Nominations can be made from March 21 and close on April 11. Visit: https://www.sustrans.org.uk/campaigns/portrait-benches-project-2022/

Nominations for the Portrait Benches will be reviewed by Sustrans alongside dedicated partners, with each confirmed figure agreed on and the final design approved. Renowned artist Katy Hallett will fabricate each piece, with official installation and unveiling to be carried out later this year.

