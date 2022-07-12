Hastings Heatwave: People hit the beach on Monday as sizzling spell continues

These pictures, taken early Monday evening, show people taking to the water during a low tide and glorious sunny weather, near Warrior Square.

Yesterday was wall to wall blue skies. Today is cloudier, but still with 22 degree temperatures.

The Met Office has extended an Amber Extreme Heat warming as temperatures look to build later this week and early next week.

The forecast for Hastings and Rother, for the rest of the week, is looking good with sunny weather and temperatures between 21 and 23 degrees but rising to 26 degrees by Monday July 18.

1. Hastings heatwave 1.jpg The beach at St Leonards on Monday Photo: Andrew Hemsley Photo Sales

2. Hastings heatwave 3.jpg People took to the sea on Monday Photo: Andrew Hemsley Photo Sales

3. Hastings heatwave 5.jpg Paddle boarders were out enjoying the good weather on Monday Photo: Andrew Hemsley Photo Sales

4. Hastings heatwave 2.jpg Hastings beach on Monday Photo: Andrew Hemsley Photo Sales