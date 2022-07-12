Hastings Heatwave: People hit the beach on Monday as sizzling spell continues

The beach at Hastings was busy even though it was a Monday as people made the most of the current hot weather.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 10:59 am

These pictures, taken early Monday evening, show people taking to the water during a low tide and glorious sunny weather, near Warrior Square.

Yesterday was wall to wall blue skies. Today is cloudier, but still with 22 degree temperatures.

The Met Office has extended an Amber Extreme Heat warming as temperatures look to build later this week and early next week.

The forecast for Hastings and Rother, for the rest of the week, is looking good with sunny weather and temperatures between 21 and 23 degrees but rising to 26 degrees by Monday July 18.

The beach at St Leonards on Monday

People took to the sea on Monday

Paddle boarders were out enjoying the good weather on Monday

Hastings beach on Monday

