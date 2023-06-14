Temperatures today (Wednesday) are expected to reach 24 degree with unbroken sunshine. The sunny weather continues into Thursday and Friday though the heat will lessen slightly, falling to 23 and 22 degrees.
The weekend is looking to be more uncertain with cloud on Saturday and the chance of rain showers late Sunday afternoon, though the temperature will still be warm.
