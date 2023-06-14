NationalWorldTV
Hastings heatwave to continue this week

People can expect more of the hot sunny weather the Hastings area has been enjoying this week according to the Met Office.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:48 BST
The beach at HastingsThe beach at Hastings
Temperatures today (Wednesday) are expected to reach 24 degree with unbroken sunshine. The sunny weather continues into Thursday and Friday though the heat will lessen slightly, falling to 23 and 22 degrees.

The weekend is looking to be more uncertain with cloud on Saturday and the chance of rain showers late Sunday afternoon, though the temperature will still be warm.

