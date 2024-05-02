Hastings Jack in the Green: Everything you need to know

The main event takes place on the Monday with the colourful procession through Hastings Old Town but there are lots of things to enjoy before then.

Friday sees a talk by Simon Costin, director and curator of the Museum of Folklore and Witchcraft, which takes place in St Clements Church, in Hastings Old Town at 7pm.

A folk session takes place at The Stag pub in All Saints Street, on Friday from 8.30pm.

People can watch Morris dancing displays at Winkle Island, in the Old Town, on Saturday from 12 noon, featuring local dance sides and visiting Morris sides. There may even be a few giants out and about in the Old Town on Saturday too. Local group Rattlebag lead a sing-around at the Stag on Saturday from 2pm and Saturday evening sees a ceilidh dance at the White Rock Theatre from 8pm, with the Brown Boots Band.

There is Morris Dancer’s service at All Saints Church, in the Old Town on Sunday at 10am, followed by dancing on the Stade and around the Old Town from noon. A workshop to make a Jack in the Green headdress takes place at the Stade Hall Classroom on the Coast on Sunday from 1pm. The Copper Family are in concert at St Clements Church on Sunday at 4pm and local drumming groups will be having a Drum-Off at Butler’s Gap in George Street at 4.30pm. Also on Sunday is The Big Squeeze music session at The Albion from 8pm and a concert at St Clements Church, with Jack and Leon Hogsden at 7.30pm.

Monday is the big day and starts with a Morris dancers breakfast at St Clements Church at 7.30am. Everyone welcome. The Jack will be released from The Fishermen’s Museum in Rock-a-Nore Road at 10.15am and will lead a procession through the Old Town, featuring dancers, giants, characters in colourful costumes and drumming groups. The procession breaks for 45 minutes in the High Street before continuing up Croft Road to the West Hill where an afternoon of celebration and entertainment will take place. The Jack will be slain to release the spirit of summer at 4pm.

There are food and craft stalls on the West Hill including a beer tent and local ciders on offer from the Albion.

