Hastings water supply latest

Southern Water says it is working around the clock to fix the problem, caused by a burst main in a difficult to reach area of woodland.

In the latest statement the water company said: “Our teams are continuing to work around-the-clock to remove the broken pipe and replace it with a new length of pipework. This work will continue throughout the night.

"We're at the site in Keeper's Wood, near the A21, and our team are making good progress in removing the broken pipe and replacing it with a new length of pipework.

When this is completed, we will then recharge the network and restart our water supply works. However, this will take time and we expect disruption to continue into the weekend.

If you are a vulnerable customer, or need access to water for medical reasons, and have not received a water delivery, please call 0330 303 0368.

We are very sorry for this disruption and will keep customers informed via our website and social media channels, as well as text messages and emails direct to impacted households.

Bottled water supply stations at Tesco and Asda in Hollington and Sea Road, St Leonards, re-opened again at 8am this morning.

1 . Hastings water supply issue Hastings water supply issue Photo: supplied