Hastings Jack in the Green gives update after music event cancelled due to water situation.

The event, one of the head-liners for the Jack in the Green weekend, was to have taken place at the White Rock Theatre but the theatre has been forced to close under health and safety regulations due to not having any water.

Jack in the Green organisers issued a statement yesterday to say: “We have heard from Southern Water that there is still considerable uncertainty as to when the leak will be repaired, and there is a real chance that the position could deteriorate further over the weekend.“We hope that the full West Hill programme will continue as planned. Other events may be affected. We will do our very best to run what we can, but please be prepared for short notice changes and even cancellations. We are so so sorry for this, which as you will understand is completely outside our control. Information about the procession will be released closer to the time.”