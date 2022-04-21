Jack in the Green 2019. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-190705-063035001

Hastings Jack in the Green: View pictures ahead of the big event next week

Hastings Jack in the Green is back with a full procession and celebration after a two year absence and here are some pictures of what you can expect.

By Andy Hemsley
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 12:22 pm

Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green takes place over the first May bank holiday weekend, from Friday April 29 - Monday May 2.

The long weekend event includes live bands, dancing, social events and fun for all the family.

The main event on the Bank Holiday Monday, is the colourful procession through the streets of Hastings Old Town filled with unique characters, dancers, drummers, giants and led by the Jack - a dancing tower of leaves.

The big finale, on the West Hill, is the slaying of the Jack to release the spirit of summer.

