Hastings Jack in the Green: View pictures ahead of the big event next week

Hastings Traditional Jack in the Green takes place over the first May bank holiday weekend, from Friday April 29 - Monday May 2.

The long weekend event includes live bands, dancing, social events and fun for all the family.

The main event on the Bank Holiday Monday, is the colourful procession through the streets of Hastings Old Town filled with unique characters, dancers, drummers, giants and led by the Jack - a dancing tower of leaves.

The big finale, on the West Hill, is the slaying of the Jack to release the spirit of summer.

