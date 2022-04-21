This is when Hastings Pirate Day is taking place this year

Leading up to that, a special Pirate Cabaret event on Hastings Pier is planned for Saturday July 16.

Pirate Day has been going since 2009 and sees people joining in by dressing up as pirates and buccaneers. It has become one of the most popular dates on the town’s festival calendar.

Hastings holds the world record for the most pirates in one place, after beating a previous record held by Penzance in Cornwall.

Hastings Pirate Day 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190715-091132001

The full programme has yet to be announced but people can expect drumming, pirate processions, shanty singing and children’s events, across the town.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Hastings Pirate Day 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190715-091028001