Starting at Hastings Pier and finishing at Eastbourne Pier, the group walked 16 miles to raise money for ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ as well as local charity ‘St Michaels Hospice’.

Two weeks before the main event, the team attempted a practice walk to get a rough idea of the trek, starting from Norman’s Bay and ending at Hastings Pier, where afterwards they were able to sit back and put their feet up ready for the real thing in two weeks’ time.

Chief Executive of Let’s Do Business Group, Graham Marley, expressed, “I am really proud of the team taking on this challenge and I’d like to thank everyone who has sponsored us to help these great causes.” he continued by saying, “Hospices play such a critical role helping patients and families at the most difficult of times and Stand Up to Cancer is a cause close to our hearts with our colleague Rupert battling a cancer diagnosis. It was great that Rupert was able to join us on the walk.”

The walk is just one fundraising event held by the LDBG. A few weeks back, Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce members raised money for St Michaels Hospice through a crazy golf event held at Hastings Adventure Mini Golf as well as our sponsoring of a duck on the ‘Follow That Duck’ art trail campaign which is in support of St Michael’s Hospice this summer in Bexhill and Hastings.

A massive thank you to everyone who has supported the team and donated to both causes throughout. If you wish to donate to either St Michaels Hospice or Stand Up to Cancer, you can do so by finding information on the Let’s Do Business Group website and social channels.