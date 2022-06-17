Seven East Sussex charities receive share of £1 million

Each charity won a £1,000 donation as part of the Movement for Good Awards.

The awards, launched by Benefact Group, involved thousands of people across the UK nominating a cause close to their hearts to be in with a chance of winning a share of £1 million.

The seven local charities that won are:

Seven East Sussex charities win a share of £1 million: Rescuers from East Sussex WRAS

The Pelham CIO, Bexhill-on-Sea – Runs a community hub, coffee lounge and community projects.

Mascot Brighton, Portslade – Parent-led peer-to-peer support network for families who have an autistic child/young person.

East Sussex WRAS, Whitesmith – Animal rescue service.

Little Gate Farm, Rye – Helping people with learning disabilities and autism into paid work.

Kempton House Day Centre, Peacehaven – Works at cutting out social isolation.

Ashburnham Christian Trust, Battle – A centre for Christian conferences, renewal and prayer.

The Grace Eyre Foundation, Hove – Supports people with learning disabilities, autism and/or mental health problems.

Mark Hews, group chief executive of Benefact Group, said, “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

“As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

For more information about the awards visit www.movementforgood.com