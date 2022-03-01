Hastings man charged with 17 offences after break-ins at Rye shops and allotments

Sussex police said Reuben Nelson, 18, a builder, of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, has been charged with two counts of burglary - business; three counts of attempted burglary - business; four counts of burglary - other than dwelling; aggravated theft of a motor vehicle; perverting the course of justice; dangerous driving; driving without insurance; driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence; two counts of making off without payment (fuel); and possession of a bladed article.
The burglary charges relate to break-ins at two shops in High Street, Rye, and allotments at Love Lane, Rye.
The attempted burglary charges relate to attempted break-ins at two businesses in Main Street, Northiam, and a third business in Cinque Ports Street, Rye.
The Crown Prosecution Service authorised 17 charges and Nelson appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on February 24, said a police spokesman.He has been remanded in custody to next appear before the court on March 24.
Inspector Olivia Carroll of the Rother neighbourhood policing team said, “Some of the victims of these offences are independent shops and businesses, and the impact this type of crime has on them and the local community is significant.
“This has been a fast-moving investigation involving a number of teams, including officers from our neighbourhood policing team and criminal investigation department, and I am pleased we have managed to secure charges.
“We take reports of burglary incredibly seriously and the community in Rye can be reassured that we act on information where we can and respond accordingly. We ask people to continue reporting incidents to us, either online or by calling 101 - always dial 999 in an emergency.”