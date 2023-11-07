Hastings man features on TV programme

Local business and community leader Brett McLean has been featured on the Channel 5 programme Inheritance Wars Who Gets The Money?

Following the death of Brett's parents in 2019 he was embroiled into a legal battle between himself and three of his step siblings from his father's side following his late mother Maureen McLean changing her will and leaving her entire estate to Brett.

Brett decided to defend his mother's wishes and self represented at the Royal Courts of Justice saving himself an eye-watering estimated legal bill of between £75,000 and £125,000.

The Channel 5 television series focused on Brett's ability to self represent and how he successfully won his case.

The show’s recording featured some great aerial views of Hastings and St. Leonards.

Brett's story was also featured 17 times in the national tabloids.

Brett's godmother Margaret Van Draat also featured on the programme and said " Brett is an amazing young man that his parents would be proud of, fighting his own corner and defending his mother's wishes, I'm so proud of him and love him dearly."

One of the reasons that Brett’s mother wanted to leave the estate, including a house in St Leonards, to him, was so he could look after her green Amazonian parrot, it emerged.

Brett said " I wanted to put my side of the story in the public domain. I was determined to ensure that my late mother's wishes would be upheld which they were."

He added: “I wanted to use the television show as a way of inspiring other people who may find themselves in similar circumstances and to assure them that with the use of the Internet, time and patience that people can self represent without the need of employing a legal team."

Brett is known locally as a past President of Hastings Lions Club, and has worked to raise funds for local charities and good causes. He was made a Platinum Champion in the Queen’s Jubilee year. Brett has organised a series of business and networking lunches, which have raised funds for the annual Taxi Run, which sees London cab drivers bringing disadvantaged children for a day out at Hastings.

Brett's story remains available on the My5 catch up channel.

1 . Brett McLean Brett pictured with his parents Photo: supplied

2 . Brett McLean Brett featured in the TV series Inheritance Wars Photo: supplied