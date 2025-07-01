Hastings man left with bloodied face after seagull attack - 'I could have lost an eye'
Phil Marshall, 67, was left with a bloodied face as a result of the incident, which happened last Wednesday (June 25) in Earl Street.
He said the seagull dive-bombed at him and scratched him on the head moments after he left his partner’s home.
Phil said: “Had I turned around when the seagull attacked me, I could have lost an eye.
“I was walking to my campervan and the next thing I noticed was a bang on my head
“This seagull had been plaguing me for a week before. It has made previous attempts to get at me. Obviously it was determined to have a pop at me for some reason. It caught me off guard.
“Blood was running down my face. I’ve been left with a scar on my head. I get a headache every so often but it could have been worse. However it was not a nice experience for me.
“I know that seagulls can be territorial.”
He added that for several years the seagull has nested with its young on the roof of the building from where it launched its attack at him last week.
Phil said when he and his partner returned from a weekend in Suffolk this week, the bird flew straight at him and perched itself on the roof of his campervan.
He said wearing a baseball cap seems to protect him, as the seagull does not recognise him.
Phil said: “He has a very distinctive squawk and perches on top of the Bentley & Hall building.”
The RSPB said where gulls are nesting on rooftops, incidents of dive-bombing can happen when they are protecting their nest sites and chicks.
It added: “Gulls are devoted parents, and this defence mechanism can occur when they feel threatened or in danger. If you are experiencing dive-bombing, we advise to use an umbrella when entering or leaving a property to deter the parents from getting too close.”
