Hastings May Queen crowning in pictures

They were entertained by music from the local Fiddle Choir as they awaited the arrival of the May Queen’s procession.

The event saw Isabel Morton crowned as the 89th Hastings May Queen by Mayor James Bacon. Hastings has the second oldest May Queen tradition in the country.

There were performances of Maypole Dancing and by Roses are Red and Hannah’s Cat Morris dancers as well as the Gorgeous Georgians period dance group. Rattlebag group performed songs.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Have you read: Hastings Jack in the Green in pictures

Have you read: View pictures of May Day biker invasion at Hastings

1. Crowning of the 2022 Hastings May Queen in Alexandra Park. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-220905-074531001 Photo Sales

2. Crowning of the 2022 Hastings May Queen in Alexandra Park. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-220905-074722001 Photo Sales

3. Crowning of the 2022 Hastings May Queen in Alexandra Park. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-220905-074611001 Photo Sales

4. Crowning of the 2022 Hastings May Queen in Alexandra Park. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-220905-074329001 Photo Sales