Hastings Miniature Railway has special Gala event this weekend

Owner Dan Radcliffe said: “Trains will be running from 10am – 6pm on Saturday September 24 and Sunday September 26. There will be various headers over the weekend including a multi-steam header, a multi-diesel header and full power header on the Sunday afternoon.”

Visiting trains include ‘The Tram’ – a small diesel hydraulic loco originally built for the Buxton Miniature Railway, in Derbyshire, and an American style loco, called Patricia, from Weymouth Bay Miniature Railway.

Among the visiting steam locomotives is the impressive Monarch, in striking blue livery, which is 90 years old. Also running will be steam loco Pendragon, from Astbury Light Railway.

The railway’s own locos will also be putting in an appearance.

Hastings Miniature Railway runs trains from a station near the boating lake, on the seafront, to Rock-a-Nore and back, passing the fisherman’s beach.

1. Train 5.jpg Monarch Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2. Train 7.jpg American style diesel loco Patricia Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Train 2.jpg Pilgrim and Edmund Hannay locos Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Train 6.jpg The Tram Photo: supplied Photo Sales