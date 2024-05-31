Hastings more popular than Eastbourne as it ranks as the fifth most popular seaside resort in the UK

The survey was carried out by national company VSO who analysed a variety of metrics including the number of restaurants, the number of things to do, Airbnb pricing per week, beach review scores, and average summer temperatures.

Hastings was fifth, with only Brighton, Swansea, Blackpool and Bournemouth topping the town. Eastbourne came in at eighth place, with Worthing ninth.

With an average temperature of 16.68 in summer, Hastings was in the top spot for sunshine. The survey took into account the town’s 271 restaurants and the average weekly cost of an Airbnb at £684.71.

Have you read? In pictures: Acclaimed food writer opens new eatery in Sussex town

Have you read? New name and look for popular Sussex beer

1 . Hastings Hastings Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Hastings Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Hastings Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Hastings Photo: supplied