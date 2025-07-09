A campaign has been launched calling for the Bayeux Tapestry to be displayed in 1066 Country following the news that it will be returning to the UK more than 900 years after its creation.

On Tuesday (July 8) it was announced the artefact will be loaned in an historic agreement to be signed between the British and French governments.

The news was announced during French president Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the UK.

Helena Dollimore, MP for Hastings and Rye, has now called for it to be displayed in the East Sussex area that inspired its story.

She said: “It is great news that the Bayeux Tapestry will go on display in the UK, and I’m calling for it to be exhibited for part of that time here in 1066 Country.

“There have already been plans drawn up for it to be displayed locally, and we have a rare opportunity to bring history full circle.

“It would be a great shame if it never made it out of London. Let’s bring it to the south coast, and return this iconic piece of our heritage to the very ground where its story began.”

The Bayeux Tapestry tells the story of the Norman conquest of England in 1066 and the Battle of Hastings.

The battle saw William the Conqueror take the English throne from Harald Godwinson and become the first Norman King of England.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it is widely accepted to have been made in England during the 11th century and was likely to have been commissioned by Bishop Odo of Bayeux.

The tapestry has been on display in various locations in France, including most recently at the Bayeux Museum.

The DCMS said the tapestry will be displayed in The Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery of the British Museum in London between September 2026 and July 2027.

It added the British Museum will loan the Sutton Hoo collection, the Lewis Chessmen and other treasures to France as part of the loan agreement.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: “The Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most iconic pieces of art ever produced and I am delighted that we will be able to welcome it here in 2026. This loan is a symbol of our shared history with our friends in France, a relationship built over centuries and one that continues to endure.”

Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum, said: “The Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most important and unique cultural artefacts in the world, which illustrates the deep ties between Britain and France and has fascinated people across geographies and generations. It is hard to overstate the significance of this extraordinary opportunity of displaying it at the British Museum and we are profoundly grateful to everyone involved.

“This will be the first time the Bayeux Tapestry has been in the UK since it was made, almost 1000 years ago. We are also delighted to send the Lewis chessmen, and some of our treasures from Sutton Hoo - the greatest archaeological discovery in Britain - to France in return.”