Hastings MP says Conquest Hospital to benefit from cash boost to improve facilities

Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore

Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore has welcomed a Government move to invest £8.5 million in East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, which she says will improve facilities at the Conquest Hospital and help prevent cancelled appointments and operations.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust will receive £8.5 million, and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust will receive £2.3 million to improve local hospital facilities. Both cash injections will benefit patients using the Conquest Hospital in Hastings as well as other local East Sussex facilities used by patients from Hastings, Rye and the villages.

Across the country, over 400 hospitals, mental health units and ambulance sites will be handed £750million to tackle long-term problems such as leaky pipes, poor ventilation and electrical issues, helping to prevent thousands of cancelled operations and appointments.

Helena Dollimore MP for Hastings, Rye and the villages described the funding as ‘vital’ and ‘another step in this Government’s mission to fix the dire state of public service infrastructure we inherited from the Conservatives.

The projects include much needed works at the Conquest Hospital which will help patients benefit from better services and facilities across the health system. Across the country, fixing the backlog of maintenance at NHS hospitals will help prevent cancellations, with services disrupted over 4,000 times in 2023/24 due to issues with poor quality buildings.

The hospital funding package was confirmed in last year’s Autumn Budget, in which an extra £26billion was secured for the NHS by the Government.

The MP said: “This is very welcome news for patients at the Conquest as this Labour Government continues to deliver on our promise to residents in Hastings, Rye and the villages that we will turn the NHS around.

“Step by step, we are not only lifting the NHS off its knees with more appointments and more GPs, but helping to make it fit for the future with vital maintenance to help prevent cancelled appointments and operations. Lots done, and lots more to do.”