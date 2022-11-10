Vail Williams acted for the freeholder over the disposal of the 14,039 sq ft (1,304 sq m) property at 39-41 George Street.

The property consultancy concluded a deal with the purchaser, Oasis Developments Hastings Ltd, an independent property development company.

Arranged mainly over three floors, the early 20th century property just off the seafront also once housed a nightclub at first-floor level.

A former family amusement arcade and nightclub at 39-41 George Street, Hastings has been sold for redevelopment with planning permission sought for 20 flats and commercial units

Planning permission has now been sought for 20 apartments and ground-floor commercial units on the site.

The developers said the proposal includes the demolition of the entire building with a rebuild to a high quality standard, incorporating some of the historic features specific to George Street and Hastings.

A spokesperson for Oasis Developments said: “The application is highly supported by local organisations with the view that this will enhance the George Street elevation and be a premier tourist attraction.”

The amusement arcade and former nightclub initially went on the market in October last year.

The buildings in George Street attracted interest from property developers across the country. They were initially put on the market with a guide price of £750,000. This was then reduced to a guide price of £500,000, and an offer was accepted by the owners in January this year.

Last year, when the Observer reported that the buildings had been put up for sale, news of the possible 20 flats was welcomed by some residents. But some cited concerns about whether they would be affordable to local people, parking issues, and whether the design would be in keeping with the Hastings Old Town Conservation Area.

Steve Berrett, Vail Williams’ partner based in Crawley, said: “We acted for an existing client on this deal. Properties like this are rarely available and we had strong interest throughout the process.

“Historically, the site will be known to many people as the family entertainment centre Old Town Amusements, with Georgies (formerly Waves) nightclub above, but it became surplus to requirements.

“The site attracted a number of enquiries due to its location within the historic old town of Hastings, which is becoming even more popular with cafes, galleries and boutique shops.”