Hastings Old Town pub is holding Twelfth Night revels this weekend

Saturday January 6 is Twelfth Night – the 12th day of Christmas – and the Albion pub in Hastings Old Town is holding its annual party to mark the occasion.

Twelfth Night revels were a big thing in centuries gone by, especially in the Tudor period where revels, masks and balls were the order of the day and night.

The Albion is holding an evening of mayhem and merriment for Twelfth Night on Saturday January 6.There will be a wassail ceremony with dancing, a Lord and Lady of Misrule and a performance by the Hollington Tipteerers of a local Mummers play. The fun gets underway at 7pm. People are invited to attend and wear costumes, masks or a silly hat.

There will be Twelfth Night Cake on offer and Queen Pea and King Bean will be appointed to preside over the merriment.

Historically, Twelfth Night saw a temporary suspension of rules and social orders. Celebrants sang songs and ate Three Kings’ or Twelfth Night cake. It is also the traditional deadline for Christmas decorations to come down.

The Albion has entrances on George Street and the seafront.

