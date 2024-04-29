Hastings Old Town pubs take part in re-usable glass scheme

The environmentally friendly, re-usable plastic cup will cut down rubbish and waste at big public events in Hastings Old Town and has been re-launched with a fresh production in time for the big Jack in the Green event this weekend.

Last year more than 1,200 were used for Jack in the Green alone.

Bob Tipler, landlord of the Albion pub in George Street, came up with the idea of the Hastings Cup and other pubs and venues in the Old Town were eager to get on board. Bob explained: "Hastings Old Town is known for its colourful public events and festivals – we have another this weekend with Jack in the Green. We have previously been required to sell drinks in flimsy single use cups that everyone hates and that damage the environment.

"They end up all over the streets and in the sea or go into landfill. One day, as I was sweeping these things up after an event, I thought there must be a better option. That’s when we came up with the idea of the re-usable plastic pub. All the other landlords I spoke to loved the idea and so do our customers. It is a much nicer drinking experience and no rubbish is left in the street.”

The way it works is that you can pay £2 at any of the 15 pubs and venues participating, then it is yours to keep and re-use or you can claim your £2 deposit back whenever you like, so it costs you nothing.

The cup itself has a very attractive design featuring Old Town landmarks such as the fishing boats, East Hill and the net huts. It was taken from a painting by Hastings octogenarian Jean Field and interpreted by talented local designer Grace Leaney.

Bob says the glasses have already become a collector's items and souvenirs of Hastings for visitors to take home.

He said: “1,200 were sold at last year’s Jack in the Green alone and we have seen them being re-used at other big events like Hastings Carnival Week and the bonfire. They will also be available at a cider tent on the West Hill for this year’s Jack in the Green.”

You can get you glass at The Albion, Jenny Lind, London Trader, Hastings Arms, Porters, The Dolphin, The First in Last Out, Royal Standard, Dragon Bar, Crown, Ye Olde Pump House, The Stag, and East Hastings Sea Angling Association.

1 . Hastings Old Town pubs re-usable glass scheme Albion landlord Bob Tipler who came up with the idea of the re-usable Hastings Cup Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Old Town pubs re-usable glass scheme The attractive re-usable glass has Hastings Old Town scenes on it. Photo: supplied