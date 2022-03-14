Hastings Old Town restaurant holding Ukraine humanitarian charity event

It got underway at 12 noon and runs until 4pm.

Owner Alex White said; “All staff are working free of charge and it is cash only as the money goes directly in the charity collecting buckets. The tills are turned off so we cant give change.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All tables are sharing tables and we will be serving house red and white wine and draft beers will be available. We are not doing tea, coffee, or desserts so we can have a quick turn-around and raise more funds.

White's Seafood & Steak Bar in Hastings Old Town is raising money for Ukraine. Restaurant owner Alex White is pictured with some of the team. SUS-220314-131354001

“We invite people to come along, have fun and dig deep.”

There is also a raffle where people who buy a ticket and enter can win a car-load of goodies.

Have you read? Hastings woman fears for her Ukrainian family