Father Christmas and Mrs Clause will be greeting children at Butlers Gap, in George Street, where there will also be market stalls to browse. There will be a children’s treasure hunt and street entertainment, including The Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra in Swan Gardens in the High Street on the Sunday.Robbie Clark, from Old Town Traders, said: “We will have street guides giving out mince pies. Look out for the red fleece if you need guidance or help.”

He added: “We have another fundraiser at Bable’s coffee house and wine bar in George Street on Monday November 28, 6.30pm for a 7pm start. The event it ticketed and we have 23 tickets left. Contact us at Mames Place or Simply Garden or message our Facebook pages Old town Christmas Hastings Old Town Traders.

"The cherry picker alone each year for putting up and taking down the Christmas lights can cost up to £900. Along with insurance, security, prizes, advertising and general costs for the event, not to mention the cost of the electricity this year. We are hoping to round of the weekend with one of our amazing local bands at 3.30pm in Butlers Gap. We are just waiting for confirmation.”

Father Christmas is coming to Hastings Old Town in December

The event runs from 10.30am – 6pm on Saturday 10 and from 10.30am – 4.30pm on Sunday 11.

