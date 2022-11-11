In the last couple of weeks on Hastings Pier’s Facebook page various items, such as picnic tables, have been put up for sale on the site for £150 per bench.

The tenants managed the pier for the last couple of years.

On the attraction’s Facebook page, people have commented on whether the pier, which is currently closed for winter, was shutting down after seeing various items of equipment up for sale.

Aerial photo of Hastings Pier. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

But the pier responded on its page’s comments section on one of its posts, saying it is not closing down but ‘getting new management’.

It said the attraction is set to open in April next year at the latest.

When approached by the Observer, Hastings Pier said it was unable to comment at this time.

The structure of the Grade-II listed pier remains under control of owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar.

Hastings Pier first opened on August 5, 1872, and was a huge success, attracting more than 480,000 visitors in its first year.

It was originally designed by renowned Victorian engineer Eugenius Birch.

The structure suffered major storm damage in 1990, and was closed to the public for a time before closing completely in 2008.

A fire in October 2010 destroyed 95 per cent of the pier.

Hastings Pier Charity then oversaw a rebuilding project. In August 2013, a compulsory purchase order was enacted and the pier was returned to local ownership which enabled a £14m renovation project to go forward.

The work was completed in early 2016 with the pier reopening on April 27, 2016. The redeveloped pier won the 2017 Stirling Prize for architecture.

On May 21, 2016, the attraction was officially reopened and a ceremony was held with celebrations and a concert by Madness.

But the organisation running the pier went into administration in November 2017, leaving the future of the pier uncertain.

