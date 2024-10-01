Hastings Pier to host ice skating and big Christmas Market

Unlike other Sussex towns like Chichester, Arundel and Eastbourne, Hastings has not had a big Christmas Market and an outdoor ice-rink will be a first for the town.

People will be able to buy Christmas gifts and on offer will be live music, mulled wine, and children’s rides, while Santa will be in his grotto.

Organiser Mark Dickson said: “We wanted ring something to the pier this winter that’s going to be special. We have a wonderful selection of festive treats in store for you this November, running right through in to the new year.

"With the winter months on our doorstep and the Christmas season around the corner, it’s nearly time to get on our ice to glide towards the time of your life.

"It’s the perfect winter activity that will get you moving, encourage quality time with friends and family and banish those winter blues. Such a fun and energetic activity to accompany our covered and heated Christmas Markets. Check the event out on Facebook for more information.”

The Christmas Markets have free entry. Festive revellers can choose various ice skating sessions during the day, including afternoon, twilight and after dark under the stars. Timed ice skating sessions are available via the pier’s ticketing partner Skiddle. There will be a waiver form to complete to confirm your booking. Prices are £8 Adult (14+) £6 Juniors (under 14). Four – 14-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult and no children under four will be allowed on the ice.

Ticket price includes ice skate hire and an hour on the rink. Fun skate aids are available to hire for little ones, to help grow their confidence on the ice. Skate aid hire is £5. The rink is also available of private hire.

It can hold up to 100 per session. Ice marshals and members of staff will be on hand and there are rules and advice, including not suing phones on the ice or going onto the ice after consuming alcohol and skating in the same direction (anti-clockwise). Advice includes not wearing long coats or scarves on the ice and not taking any bags onto the ice.

Tickets for the ice skating are available now and you can get them here

Have you read? End of an era as iconic Hastings seafront gift shop closes after nearly 80 years

1 . Hastings Pier Hastings Pier Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Pier Hastings Pier Photo: supplied