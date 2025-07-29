Hastings Police issue advice on warm weather burglary

With the warmer weather it’s tempting to leave windows open but burglars look for easy opportunities warn Has police.

A spokesperson for the force said: “A few simple steps can help protect your home this summer. Always close and lock all windows and doors when leaving the house, even for a short time. Use window locks or stops to allow airflow without compromising security. “Keep doors closed and locked even when you're at home, especially if you're in another room or in the garden. Instead of leaving windows open, consider keeping curtains or blinds drawn during the hottest part of the day to reduce indoor temperatures. Leave internal doors open to improve airflow. “If you see something suspicious call 101 to report it. In an emergency or crime in progress, call 999.”