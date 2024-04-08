Hastings potholes: These are the latest clunkers to steer clear of

Here are some recent ones flagged up by the Hastings and Rother Potholes group on Facebook, which has been doing a good job on highlighting the worst roads.

Bad potholes have recently been reported at Elphinstone Road, Braybrooke Road and Priory Road.

The county council recently carried out work to repair potholes at Grange Road, off the Ridge, which was in a terrible state.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Since the start of the new East Sussex Highways contract in May 2023, our teams have repaired a total of 16,281 potholes across East Sussex, including 1,943 in Hastings. This year we have a series of larger scale patching works planned for various area of Hastings including All Saints Street, Edmund Road and Harrow Lane.

“We are responsible for more than 2,000 miles of road so prioritise our work, according to locally approved policies to ensure potholes that present the greatest danger to road users are repaired as quickly as possible. To fix every pothole regardless of whether they are an immediate safety issue or not would mean a higher bills for council tax payers.”

“The majority of our investment in the county’s road network focusses on preventative maintenance such as patching and resurfacing to stop potholes appearing in the first place and we do this by looking at road condition and priorities against the available budget.”

“Our highways stewards carry out regularly check on roads across the county, but with more than 2,000 miles of carriageway to monitor we would urge the public to report any defects directly to us at www.eastsussexhighways.com.”

