In 34 pictures: Hastings Beatles Day

The day long, iconic local event celebrated its 25th year and featured over 80 acts, playing across four different stages.

Those attending were able to enjoy continuous live music performances of songs, across the entire Beatles song collection for 11 hours straight, from young musicians to many well-known regulars who have freely given their time.

The popular annual event raises valuable funds for Hastings and Rother charity The Sara Lee Trust, which supports local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses by providing free counselling and complementary therapies.

The charity relies almost entirely on voluntary donations, so they are incredibly grateful to the Beatles Day Committee for supporting their vital work in helping hundreds of people every year to live life to the full, in spite of cancer. Learn more about The Sara Lee Trust at saraleetrust.org.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

