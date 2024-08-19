Hastings Pride celebration takes place this weekend

This year’s event was under threat due to a lack of funding but local taxi firm 24/7 came to the rescue at the eleventh hour with a generous sponsorship offer.

The parade, on Sunday, starts at The Stade, in Hastings Old Town at 11am and makes its way along the seafront to The Oval, near White Rock Gardens. The festival starts at The Oval from 12noon until 9pm with gates opening at 11.45am.To make sure the procession can travel safely, there will be rolling road closures on Sunday 25 August from 11am. These will affect Rock-a-Nore Road, East Parade, Pelham Place, Denmark Place, Carlisle Parade, White Rock, Schwerte Way, St Margarets Road, Falaise Road South and North. The roads will be reopened once the parade has passed through.The lights in Bottle Alley will be rainbow coloured to mark Hastings Pride. The progress flag will also be flown from the Town Hall for the weekend.

Anton Burton-Windsor, from The Hastings Pride Team, said: “Well after a roller coaster 24 hours where it seemed pride would be cancelled this year, we are now so excited about this year’s Hastings Pride for this year and for years to come.

“This is in no small part to the last-minute efforts of new sponsors and the tireless support and energy of supporters old and new.

“There are still ways you can support Hastings Pride through donations, using the Hastings Pride crowdfunder, where you can take the weight off your feet relaxing at a table with friends or make new friends at one of the community tables for the whole day.

“The Forbidden Fruit bar, near Warrior Square, is also hosting Quiz on my Face on Thursday August 22 at 8pm. Spaces are going fast so get them while you can. There is a beautiful raffle prize of a chocolate bouquet and many other prizes. The evening is hosted by Hastings and St Leonard’s very own Nikki Bockerglory, who will also be a main stage host again this year.

“It’s truly a community focused and driven day out, where there is something for everyone. For the daytime community show there’s choirs, drag galore, dancers, twirlers and so much more. There’s also the wellbeing area where you can find support or engage with public services or community groups of interest, there’s the Youth Zone (Community Tent) where the community groups and services are focused on young people’s needs. People can browse and shop at the Pride market or have fun at the Pride fairground and try the delicious food for all tastes, served up by different pride caterers.

“After being warmed up by the official Hastings Pride DJ Juliette Harris, from 6pm you can enjoy the Hastings Pride evening show with cabaret and more drag, singing and dancing. Also, at 6pm the Community Tent then hosts an evening of burlesque followed by more DJ sets from the fabulous Juliet Harris.

“There is just still time to join the parade and groups can register using the form on the Hastings pride website

“Thank you to everyone who has supported this year and other years. This year has shown us more than any other just how special our local community is in coming together to create a safe, inclusive and wonderful event.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our Sponsors and to 247 Coaches and Taxis for stepping up as they did at the last minute and to all our supporters - we couldn’t do it without you.

1 . Hastings Pride Hastings Pride Photo: supplied

2 . Hastings Pride Hastings Pride Photo: supplied

3 . Hastings Pride Hastings Pride Photo: supplied

4 . Hastings Pride Hastings Pride Photo: supplied