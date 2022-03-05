Take a look inside the newly re-opened Plough pub in Hastings

Here you can take a look at the smart new interior, The pub has been decorated and has an open fire.

It is great news for West Hill area residents who have seen seven pubs close their doors over the year. The Plough, on Priory Road, close to the green, will be the only watering hole in the area.

Have you read? The area of Hastings that lost all seven of its pubs

A smart new inn sign depicts a ploughman leading horses in the furrow with the plough star constellation overhead.

There was live music on the opening night when John James Newman was joined by Sandy Newman, singer and lead guitarist of the internationally acclaimed Marmalade.

Landlord Gerry Palmer said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people back.”

Have you read? Take a look at the amazing views from this fifth floor St Leonards seafront falt which has just gone on the market.

He added: “I see the Plough very much as a community pub where people can come together and have a drink and enjoy traditional pub games. We don’t have a kitchen but will be offering cold food and with the name of the pub we can’t not offer a Ploughman’s lunch.”

Have you read? View pictures of local children dressing up for World Book Day

1. Plough 1 SUS-220503-133708001 Photo Sales

2. Plough SUS-220503-140506001 Photo Sales

3. Plough 5 SUS-220503-133647001 Photo Sales

4. Plough 7 SUS-220503-133718001 Photo Sales