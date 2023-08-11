Hastings pub grows its own bananas

People wouldn’t think of the Silverhill area of St Leonards as being tropical but a pub there has succeeded in growing its own bananas.

A banana plant in the beer garden of the Clarence pub has suddenly flowered after years of doing nothing. It is the first stage of it producing fruit.

The plant was originally grown by pub regular and keen gardener Steve Sivell on his allotment. He said: “It was being battered by the wind so I brought it to the pub garden in a sheltered spot. It has been here for five or six years, but this is the first time it has flowered.

It’s a rarity for any garden with the Royal Horticultural Society confirming that most bananas won't flower or fruit outdoors in the UK, although some may do so in a heated greenhouse or conservatory.

Another interesting fact about bananas is that although it appears they grow on trees, they are not actually classified as trees. They are considered herbs. They form from a rhizome, which is an underground stem. There is a main “trunk” that sprouts up from underground that produces the banana cluster.

Landlord Steve Weir – known to all as Widget – said: “We were amazed when we spotted it. We may have to do our own range of banana daiquiri cocktails now.”

The Clarence was opened as a public house in 1871. It had initially started in 1869 as a wine and spirit retailer. It's license was revoked for a short time in 1889, due to the drunk and disorderly conduct of five customers

Have you read? Sussex town voted as one of the most peaceful places in the UK

Have you read? Vandals destroy public toilets at Hastings

1 . Flowering banana tree at The Clarence pub in Silverhill, St Leonards. Flowering banana tree at The Clarence pub in Silverhill, St Leonards. Photo: Staff

2 . Flowering banana tree at The Clarence pub in Silverhill, St Leonards. L-R: Steve Sivell, pub regular and keen gardener; Steve Widget, pub landlord. Flowering banana tree at The Clarence pub in Silverhill, St Leonards. L-R: Steve Sivell, pub regular and keen gardener; Steve Widget, pub landlord. Photo: Staff

3 . Flowering banana tree at The Clarence pub in Silverhill, St Leonards. Flowering banana tree at The Clarence pub in Silverhill, St Leonards. Photo: Staff

4 . Flowering banana tree at The Clarence pub in Silverhill, St Leonards. Flowering banana tree at The Clarence pub in Silverhill, St Leonards. Photo: Staff