Vandals destroy public toilets at Hastings
The toilets, which are close to the Oval and White Rock Gardens, are currently closed due to the damage. A ceramic toilet bowl was completely ripped out and broken, while tiles were ripped from the wall.
Debris was left scattered across the floor.
A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any convenience the closure causes. If you have any information about this please private message us. Information provided will be treated confidentially.”
