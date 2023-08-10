Vandals destroy public toilets at Hastings

Hastings Council is appealing for information after vandals caused extensive damage to the public toilets at the top of Falaise Road.

The toilets, which are close to the Oval and White Rock Gardens, are currently closed due to the damage. A ceramic toilet bowl was completely ripped out and broken, while tiles were ripped from the wall.

Debris was left scattered across the floor.

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any convenience the closure causes. If you have any information about this please private message us. Information provided will be treated confidentially.”

