Hastings pub re-opens this week

It is great news for West Hill area residents who have seen seven pubs close their doors over the year. The Plough, on Priory Road, close to the green, will be the only watering hole in the area.

Work has been taking place during the past few weeks to renovate and improve both the interior and exterior of the pub.

Plough Inn artists impression of new signs SUS-220103-094617001

The new inn sign depicts a ploughman leading horses in the furrow with the plough star constellation overhead.

There will be live music on the March 4 opening night when John James Newman will be joined by Sandy Newman, singer and lead guitarist of the internationally acclaimed Marmalade.

Landlord Gerry Palmer said: “Together they make an awesome act and will provide a great night of entertainment. We are looking forward to welcoming people back.”

Pllough Hastings new inn sign SUS-220103-094557001

He added: “I see the Plough very much as a community pub where people can come together and have a drink and enjoy traditional pub games. We don’t have a kitchen but will be offering cold food and with the name of the pub we can’t not offer a Ploughman’s lunch.”

