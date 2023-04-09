Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
22 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
22 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
23 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
23 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Hastings pub voted best in East Sussex

The Stag pub in All Saints Street, Hastings Old Town, has been voted best pub in East Sussex in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2023.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:23 BST

The annual event showcases the best pubs and bars in their respective counties, aiming to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.

The historic Stag pub, which has associations with smuggling, is also in the top ten places to east in Hastings as voted by Tripadvisor users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick and Nicola, who run the Stag, said: “We are thrilled to be named and now go on to the regional and national finals, so please wish us luck.”

Most Popular
The Stag in Hastings Old Town has been voted the best pub in East SussexThe Stag in Hastings Old Town has been voted the best pub in East Sussex
The Stag in Hastings Old Town has been voted the best pub in East Sussex

The pub offers a range of real ales and a good selection of gins and is well known for its weekly music nights and supporting local bands.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you read? Take a look inside the new Hastings bar and eatery that opened this weekend.

Have you read? Stunning new sculpture unveiled on St Leonards seafront.

HastingsHastings Old TownTripAdvisor