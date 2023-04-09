The annual event showcases the best pubs and bars in their respective counties, aiming to highlight the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.
The historic Stag pub, which has associations with smuggling, is also in the top ten places to east in Hastings as voted by Tripadvisor users.
Nick and Nicola, who run the Stag, said: “We are thrilled to be named and now go on to the regional and national finals, so please wish us luck.”
The pub offers a range of real ales and a good selection of gins and is well known for its weekly music nights and supporting local bands.
