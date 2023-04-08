Edit Account-Sign Out
Stunning new sculpture unveiled on St Leonards seafront

A beautiful new sculpture has now gone on display on the promenade at St Leonards.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 8th Apr 2023, 09:49 BST

It has been created by talented local sculptor and artist Leigh Dyer, who also made the winkle sculpture on Winkle Island, in Hastings Old Town, and the boat sculpture on the beach, as well as sea creatures in Butlers Gap.

The dramatic piece of public art is inspired by mussel shells and as a bright, almost aerodynamic feel to it. The work came about as a collaboration with Tina Morris, who organises the Coastal Currents arts festival, and has been four years from conception to installation. It was opened by Hastings Mayor James Bacon. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Official unveiling of the new Leigh Dyer sculpture, which is called Marina, on St Leonards seafront. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

