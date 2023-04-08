Stunning new sculpture unveiled on St Leonards seafront

It has been created by talented local sculptor and artist Leigh Dyer, who also made the winkle sculpture on Winkle Island, in Hastings Old Town , and the boat sculpture on the beach, as well as sea creatures in Butlers Gap.

The dramatic piece of public art is inspired by mussel shells and as a bright, almost aerodynamic feel to it. The work came about as a collaboration with Tina Morris, who organises the Coastal Currents arts festival, and has been four years from conception to installation. It was opened by Hastings Mayor James Bacon. Pictures by Roberts Photographic.